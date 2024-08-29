SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.28.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $143,273,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in SentinelOne by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $36,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

