SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on S. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.28.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,731,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $667,901.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,731,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SentinelOne by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,931,000 after buying an additional 409,454 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after buying an additional 375,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 874.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 141,127 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $3,074,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

