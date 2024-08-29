SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on S. Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,363,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.