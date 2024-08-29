SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Releases Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of S opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on S. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,603,173.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.