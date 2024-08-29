SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.75, but opened at $26.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SentinelOne shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 3,483,499 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1,811.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 147,333 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

