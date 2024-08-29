Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.71

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.71 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 68.75 ($0.91). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.90), with a volume of 319,906 shares changing hands.

Serabi Gold Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £53.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.71.

About Serabi Gold

(Get Free Report)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.