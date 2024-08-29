Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading 0.5% Higher

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.63. 1,277,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 12,135,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Separately, Aegis raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

