ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $1,540,715.76 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Tzitzon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Thursday, May 30th, Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $814.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $850.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $786.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $759.27. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Summa Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.