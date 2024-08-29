SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSP. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth $2,796,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,578,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 623,685 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 458,235 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSE:FSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.14%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

