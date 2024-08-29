SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,780 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Maiden were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maiden by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,044,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Maiden by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,048,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 82,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Maiden by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Maiden by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 76,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Maiden by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maiden alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Maiden Stock Up 0.5 %

MHLD stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.55.

Maiden Profile

(Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.