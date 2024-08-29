Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.37.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average of $97.00. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $92,476.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $92,476.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,534 over the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

