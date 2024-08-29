Shangri-La Asia Limited Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:SHALY)

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1283 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance
Shares of Shangri-La Asia stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. Shangri-La Asia has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Shangri-La Asia Company Profile
