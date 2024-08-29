Shiela Vinczeller Sells 1,660 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $250,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,698.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $151.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.36 and a 52 week high of $152.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,077,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,394,000 after purchasing an additional 565,511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,855,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,917,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

