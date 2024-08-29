Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Williams Trading

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Williams Trading from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Williams Trading’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s previous close.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $44.48.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.