Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Stock Down 2.7 %

SHOP stock opened at $72.54 on Thursday. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of -426.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.