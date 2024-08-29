Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 0.9%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.86 and last traded at $74.29. 1,613,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,170,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.30.

Shopify Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of -426.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

