Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.91). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 3,258 shares.
Shore Capital Group Stock Up 43.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm has a market cap of £48.00 million and a PE ratio of 21.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.50.
About Shore Capital Group
Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.
