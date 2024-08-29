Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Decreases By 35.1%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 111 stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of 111 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

111 stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. 111 has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $73.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

