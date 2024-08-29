Short Interest in Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLVW) Declines By 37.9%

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Able View Global Trading Down 37.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABLVW opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Able View Global has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Get Able View Global alerts:

About Able View Global

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment.

Receive News & Ratings for Able View Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Able View Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.