Short Interest in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Expands By 45.2%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the July 31st total of 546,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research

Acacia Research Stock Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a quick ratio of 21.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

Recommended Stories

