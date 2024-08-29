Short Interest in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Expands By 45.2%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the July 31st total of 546,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a quick ratio of 21.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.54.
Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.
