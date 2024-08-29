Short Interest in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Expands By 68.5%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,800 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the July 31st total of 399,400 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aditxt Stock Performance

Shares of ADTX stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Aditxt has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($4.19) EPS for the quarter. Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 927.61% and a negative net margin of 5,016.31%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

