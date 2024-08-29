Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Decreases By 33.2%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the July 31st total of 629,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Down 9.6 %

AGRI opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

