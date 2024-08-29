Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Decreases By 33.2%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the July 31st total of 629,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Down 9.6 %
AGRI opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile
