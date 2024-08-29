Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Expands By 36.7%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Andritz Price Performance

Shares of ADRZF stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. Andritz has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

