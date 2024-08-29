Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Increases By 687.5%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 687.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.0 days.
Azrieli Group Price Performance
Azrieli Group stock opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63. Azrieli Group has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $63.33.
About Azrieli Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Azrieli Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.