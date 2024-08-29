Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Declines By 41.2%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,700 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BW. StockNews.com raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 2.4 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth $26,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
- What is a SEC Filing?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.