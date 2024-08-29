Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Grows By 1,375.0%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 1,375.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $133.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.49. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $195.34.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $162.73 million during the quarter.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.