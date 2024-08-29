Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Decreases By 40.0%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance
BME opened at $41.97 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
