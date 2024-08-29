Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Decreases By 40.0%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

BME opened at $41.97 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 60,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 47,044 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.