Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Decreases By 37.5%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,821. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

