Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Increases By 1,025.0%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,025.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.