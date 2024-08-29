Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Increases By 1,385.2%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 1,385.2% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

