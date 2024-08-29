Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Drops By 42.0%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPP opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

