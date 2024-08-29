Short Interest in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Rises By 51.6%

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the July 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $16.96.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,463.64%.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
See Also
