Short Interest in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Rises By 51.6%

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the July 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,463.64%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,980,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

