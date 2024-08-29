Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Increases By 614.3%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 614.3% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,556,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cavitation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVAT opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Cavitation Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

