Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Increases By 614.3%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 614.3% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,556,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cavitation Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CVAT opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Cavitation Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
Cavitation Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cavitation Technologies
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.