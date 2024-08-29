Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Rises By 545.0%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 545.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS CHGCY opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.87. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 32.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

