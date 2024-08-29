Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Rises By 59.9%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the July 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CK Hutchison Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS CKHUY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.44. 67,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CK Hutchison has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

