Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Drops By 42.0%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the July 31st total of 458,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 966,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 536,393 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Cognyte Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $527.70 million, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

