Short Interest in ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Decreases By 39.5%

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the July 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $12.30 on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

