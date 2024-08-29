Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Increases By 387.1%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 387.1% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRESW opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.