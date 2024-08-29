Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Increases By 387.1%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 387.1% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRESW opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile
