Short Interest in Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Expands By 60.0%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides data security, response, software, and service; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

