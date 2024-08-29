Short Interest in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Increases By 41.6%

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the July 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth about $416,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of AAPD stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2117 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

