Short Interest in Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) Increases By 666.0%

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a growth of 666.0% from the July 31st total of 51,400 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Entero Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Entero Therapeutics stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85. Entero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $22.20.
About Entero Therapeutics
