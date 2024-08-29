Short Interest in Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) Increases By 666.0%

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a growth of 666.0% from the July 31st total of 51,400 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Entero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Entero Therapeutics stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85. Entero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

About Entero Therapeutics

Entero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted and orally delivered therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. The company's pipeline candidates include latiglutenase, a targeted oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease designed to breakdown gluten into non-immunogenic peptides, currently under Phase 2 studies; and capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist under Phase 1 studies for the treatment of gastroparesis.

