Short Interest in Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Declines By 42.0%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the July 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERLFF opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $227.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.12. Entrée Resources has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

