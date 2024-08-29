Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Increases By 64.8%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.14.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESP. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

