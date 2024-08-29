Short Interest in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Drops By 98.7%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the July 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FAD opened at $128.48 on Thursday. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $130.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average is $122.26. The company has a market capitalization of $211.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $37,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

