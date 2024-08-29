Short Interest in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Drops By 98.7%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the July 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FAD opened at $128.48 on Thursday. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $130.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average is $122.26. The company has a market capitalization of $211.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
Featured Stories
