Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Rises By 75.0%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

