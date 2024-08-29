Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) Expands By 66.8%

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the July 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.82% of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBL opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

About GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

