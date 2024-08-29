Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Rises By 364.0%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, a growth of 364.0% from the July 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 203.0 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GCHEF opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

