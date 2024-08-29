Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Decreases By 38.5%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,584,900 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 2,575,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.9 days.

Grupo México Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Grupo México has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Grupo México Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.