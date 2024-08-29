Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Decreases By 38.5%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,584,900 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 2,575,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.9 days.
Grupo México Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Grupo México has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.
Grupo México Company Profile
