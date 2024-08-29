Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Drops By 40.3%

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the July 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HROWL opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

