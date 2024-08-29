Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Increases By 1,325.0%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,325.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

